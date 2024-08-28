Open Extended Reactions

Southampton have agreed a fee of £25 million including add-ons for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, sources told ESPN.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday and finalise personal terms.

Sources added that the fee consists of an initial £18 million with a further £1 million due if Saints avoid relegation from the Premier League and the remaining £6 million based on individual performance targets.

The Gunners are expected to move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García as Ramsdale's replacement, although sources have told ESPN the LaLiga club will demand a fee in excess of €20 million.

Ramsdale fell out of favour at Arsenal after the club moved to sign David Raya from Brentford last summer, initially on loan for £3 million before making the deal permanent in July for a further £27 million.

Bournemouth showed an interest in Ramsdale but opted to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea while Southampton were close to signing Justin Bijlow until the Feyenoord goalkeeper failed a medical.