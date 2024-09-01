Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have signed free agent Hayley Raso on a two year deal following the expiry of her contract at Real Madrid, the Women's Super League (WSL) club announced on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who will wear the No. 8 shirt for her new club, has had previous spells in the WSL with Manchester City and Everton.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here," Raso said. "Coming into the facilities, meeting the staff, everything is exceptional. I've met a few of the girls already and they're so sweet so I'm looking forward to getting started."

Hayley Raso spent last season at Real Madrid, where she made 28 appearances and scored four goals. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Raso played 28 times for Madrid during her sole season with the Liga F club.

She has scored 19 goals in 90 appearances for Australia since making her international debut in 2012 at the age of 17.

The winger could make her first appearance for Spurs when they play Crystal Palace in their first game of the new WSL season on Sept. 22.