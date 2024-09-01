Steve Nicol reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. (1:28)

Nicol: You couldn't tell which team had spent big in Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (1:28)

Yusuf Dikec is still influencing athletes around the world a month after his viral pose in the mixed 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Olympics.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson became the latest athlete to replicate Dikec's stance, which became a social media sensation in Paris.

Jackson scored a goal in the 25th minute against Crystal Palace on Sunday then struck the pose after celebrating with his teammates. It caught the attention of Dikec, who quoted a snapshot of Jackson on X.

Nicolas Jackson hit Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's iconic pose from the Olympics after giving Chelsea the lead vs. Crystal Palace 🥶 pic.twitter.com/1ZJzo41ZbO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2024

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Turkish shooter won silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where he went viral because of his relaxed appearance and lack of equipment.

Since then, various athletes have done the same stance. Sweden's Armand Duplantis did so after breaking his own world record in the pole vault, prompting a response from Dikec.

Dikec deemed himself such a natural shooter who "never needed" equipment.

"That's why I don't use many accessories," he said, according to the Olympics. "My shooting technique is one of the rare shooting techniques in the world. I shoot with both eyes open. Even the referees are surprised by this."

Dikec predicted that he and his partner will win gold in Los Angeles four years from now.