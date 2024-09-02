Open Extended Reactions

Galatasaray have opened talks to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on loan, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international penned a contract extension with the Italian club last December through 2026 with a reported release clause of €130 million ($143.91 million).

A month later, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said Osimhen would leave at the end of the season, and the want-away striker was not included in Napoli's official 23-man Serie A squad for the current campaign.

As the close of the summer transfer season approached last week, it appeared Osimhen could be on his way to Chelsea, but the window closed in both Italy and England on Friday with no move in place after the Premier League club reportedly was not willing to meet his wage demands.

A move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli also failed to materialize, leaving Osimhen in limbo.

Osimhen's 26 goals helped Napoli win the Scudetto two seasons ago, but it has turned sour since.

The transfer window in Turkey is open until Sept. 18, meaning Galatasaray, who are competing in this season's revamped Europa League, still have time to complete the loan deal.

