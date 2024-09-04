Open Extended Reactions

Angel Gomes has reflected on leaving Manchester United to join French Ligue 1 side Lille after earning his first call-up to the England national side.

Gomes, 24, signed for Lille from United in 2020, before being sent out on loan to Portuguese side Boavista for the 2020-21 season.

He has since returned to France, and his form has prompted England interim head coach Lee Carsley to pick Gomes for games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Asked what it was like to leave his boyhood club at such a young age, Gomes said: "When I left it was more for the idea to better myself as player and obviously as a person.

"I knew that eventually I would be able to create a pathway for myself to be in this position that I'm in now. It was difficult leaving the club that I was at from [six years old]. From then it has been an uphill trajectory but also with a lot of difficulties and difficult moments. But being in this position now makes it all worth it."

Gomes was on an extended list of players who were under consideration for Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship last summer, and said missing out spurred him on.

Angel Gomes has earned his first England call up. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"Yeah believe it or not I was pre-selected in the group of a lot of [England] players," Gomes said.

"Whenever the squad was getting announced I would get the email. But obviously you get told whether you get a phone call or you'll know whether you're in the squad or not. I missed it a lot of the times but I knew if I kept going that sooner or later I would be able to create a pathway for myself. I'm just thankful that I'm here now and I'm able to showcase myself.

"I just didn't quite make the group but it's always fuel to keep going."

England face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday before they face Finland at Wembley on Tuesday.