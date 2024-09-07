Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Celtic. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Wayne Rooney rolled back the years to score a free kick for Manchester United in a legends game against Celtic at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rooney's right-footed free kick flew into the top corner to prove that he is still capable of magic after Darren Fletcher had been fouled by Joe Ledley.

The game eventually finished 1-1, after Gary Hooper equalised for the visitors, and Celtic won 5-4 on penalties.

"It was special to be back at Old Trafford today for the legends game, and it is all for such a good cause," Rooney said postmatch. "It was great to play here again.

"Manchester United Foundation is doing a great job and being involved for a long time, seeing the work it does first-hand, any time we can give to try to help, it's always great to do that. It's a great cause.

"It is important that we continue to do what we can, when we can, to support the Foundation and continue to put smiles on children's faces."

United's XI also featured Premier League title winners Ronny Johnsen, Mikael Silvestre, Michael Carrick, Antonio Valencia and Dimitar Berbatov.

Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Denis Irwin were among the substitutes that played a part from the bench. Bryan Robson managed the side.