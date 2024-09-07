Open Extended Reactions

Jürgen Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles during a successful spell at the club. Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp made an unexpected return to management on Saturday when he took charge of Borussia Dortmund for a testimonial game.

The game was to honour former Dortmund players Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski, both of whom Klopp managed during his time at the club between 2008 and 2015.

Mats Hummels, whose second spell at Dortmund came to an end this summer, was also given the opportunity to bid farewell to the club although he did not feature in the game.

Piszczek and Blaszczykowski were a part of Klopp's Bundesliga-winning teams in 2011 and 2012 and also helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final in 2013.

In a social media post to tease the game on Friday, Dortmund said: "Tomorrow's tactics; good vibes and the power of friendship. Any questions?" alongside a picture of Klopp on the training ground.

This is why he is in charge pic.twitter.com/9TtSvE7QBd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 7, 2024

Since leaving Liverpool in the summer Klopp has been linked with taking charge of England and the United States but said he is not in a rush to return to work and may not even manage again.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach," Klopp said at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany. "I didn't quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I've also coached the best clubs in the world.

"Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."

Sources told ESPN in July that Klopp was determined to have at least 12 months away from the game after leaving Liverpool. Sources added that he may also choose not to return to football in a coaching capacity.