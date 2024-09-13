Open Extended Reactions

Aitana Bonmatí has prolonged her stay at Barcelona after penning a new long-term contract. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí is set to become the highest paid player in women's football by signing a new long-term contract with Barcelona, a source has told ESPN.

Bonmatí, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season but both the player and the club were keen to extend her terms as soon as possible.

A source says a loose agreement is now in place which will see the Spain international prolong her stay at Barça with a new multi-year deal.

Some of the finer details still need to be ironed out, but an official announcement is expected before the end of September.

Salaries in women's football are not public, but the top earners in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Women's Super League (WSL) earn between €400,000 ($443,602) and €600,000 annually.

Outside of the United States and England, Barça and Lyon are among the other clubs to also pay significant wages, with former Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Ada Hegerberg both signing bumper new deals with their respective clubs recently.

However, a source assured that Bonmatí's new deal is in excess of anything being paid in the game.

Barça's ability to get the midfielder to commit her future to the club is a sign of their desire to remain at the top of the tree in European football.

A source had told ESPN that Chelsea were pushing to sign Bonmatí, with her agent confirming on Thursday the English side were even willing to pay the €3 million release clause in her contract.

"Chelsea were willing to pay the clause," Cristian Martín told Catalunya Radio. "That Barça can compete with offers like that proves they're not reducing the budget for the women's team -- the opposite.

"Barça want to keep capitalising on the legacy they are building. They are the club [in women's football] that have best monetised and strengthened their brand.

"Now they want to consolidate that hegemony and the role of Aitana at the club is to help with that."

Bonmatí first joined Barça's academy in 2012 and has gone on to make over 250 appearances for the first team, winning five league titles and three Champions Leagues, among other trophies.

She has also helped Spain win the Women's World Cup and the UEFA Women's Nations League, earning her the Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Women's Player awards in 2023.