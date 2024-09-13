Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed the decision by the United States men's national team to hire Mauricio Pochettino as head coach while also branding the job as "fascinating."

Pochettino will lead the U.S. into a home World Cup in 2026 after taking over from Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed in July.

Guardiola and Pochettino have faced each other several times in the Premier League and the City boss said he supports the appointment.

"I wish him and the USA -- I have friends there -- the best of luck," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"I know he's a top class manager, an experienced manager."

Appointing Pochettino, who left Chelsea in May, has been viewed as an ambitious move by the U.S. as they build towards the World Cup, which will also feature games in Mexico and Canada, in two years' time.

The Argentine, who has also had spells in charge of Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, was linked with the manager's job at Manchester United over the summer.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have regularly coached against each other. Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Guardiola has also expressed an interest in being an international coach when he leaves City, and he said he can understand why Pochettino has taken on the role with the U.S. -- currently ranked 16th in the world -- because of the potential in the country.

"The USA is fascinating to try to build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step," added Guardiola.

"The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on. If he has decided it's because it's the best for him."