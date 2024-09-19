Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has launched a production company titled 525 Rosario, dedicated to creating family programming and premium television content.

The project stands as a joint venture with Smuggler Entertainment, the company that produced the Apple TV+ docuseries "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend" and "Messi Meets America." Together, 525 Rosario is set to produce film, sporting events and branded commercials for athletes worldwide.

"Entertainment has always been a passion for me whether that be on the pitch or in other areas," Messi said. "I'm really motivated by the opportunity to pursue the project we created with Smuggler Entertainment and to expand it further to create content and experiences on a global scale through this new venture."

525 Rosario is named after Messi's hometown in Argentina, a decision meant to reflect the "ultimate symbols of his roots and values of family" according to the company.

"The goal remains to inspire and connect with people around the world in a completely new way, and we are looking forward to this venture," the Messi family said in a statement. "We would like to continue advancing in the entertainment sector, bringing new initiatives and productions with global reach through innovative storytelling, programming and experiences."

The offices will be headquartered in Miami, where Messi currently plays with Inter Miami, and Los Angeles, while being under the supervision of Smuggler Entertainment CEO Tim Pastore and the Messi family.

"This new venture aims to highlight and build upon everything Leo Messi stands for through not only massive premium content on a global scale but also community outreach and family-focused initiatives," Pastore said.

"We are very grateful to Leo and his family for the opportunity to create and partner on media experiences for local and worldwide audiences while pushing the boundaries of traditional genres."

525 Rosario also said it would embody the attributes of "innovation and teamwork associated with Leo Messi, all while championing diverse perspectives for both the Latino and Hispanic community, and his global audience at large."