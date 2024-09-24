Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United's third-round Carabao Cup clash at League 2 side Wimbledon has been moved to St. James' Park and postponed due to flooding.

"We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed," Wimbledon said in a X post on Monday.

Overnight flooding saw huge craters open in the corner of the pitch, with the grass giving way for sand depressions. The game will be played in Newcastle on Oct. 1.

The AFC Wimbledon pitch looks ready for golf after overnight flooding 😳 pic.twitter.com/9iYQBZ2NkW — The72 - We Love the #EFL (@_The72) September 23, 2024

"Following an agreement between both clubs and subsequent approval from the management committee of the competition, the fixture will now be reversed," the EFL said.

Wimbledon apologised to their fans for the ticketing situation after the change was confirmed.

"We will confirm ticket arrangements as soon as possible (including refund process for the original fixture), and we are actively working with local travel companies on coach travel for our supporters wishing to travel," the club said in a statement.

"We recognise this will be extremely difficult for supporters wishing to support the Dons for this hugely anticipated fixture."

Wimbledon reached the third round after wins over Bromley and Ipswich Town, while Newcastle secured their third-round spot after beating Nottingham Forest on penalties.

Newcastle were beaten 3-1 by Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, while Wimbledon were held to a scoreless draw at Bradford City in their most recent League 2 outing.