The Barcelona hierarchy will hold emergency talks this week to discuss whether to sign a free-agent goalkeeper to replace the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, sources have told ESPN.

Ter Stegen, 32, underwent a successful surgery on Monday, Barça said, after completely rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee in Sunday's 5-1 LaLiga win at Villarreal.

Sources have told ESPN the Germany goalkeeper will be sidelined for months and is unlikely to play again this season.

Iñaki Peña came on in goal at Villarreal. He made 12 appearances in LaLiga last season while Ter Stegen was out with a back problem.

However, sources have told ESPN that Barça coach Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco and other high-ranking club officials will meet to analyse how to proceed without Ter Stegen.

The options are to stick with Peña, sign a goalkeeper who is without a club to compete with the academy graduate or wait until the January transfer window opens to reassess the situation.

LaLiga regulations would allow Barça to sign a free agent outside of the transfer window following the long-term injury suffered by Ter Stegen.

The Catalan club remain in excess of their league-imposed annual spending limit -- although it has risen to over €400 million ($444m) -- but would be permitted to invest up to 80% of Ter Stegen's salary in a replacement.

It is a rule Barça have already used this season to register Iñigo Martínez, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor with LaLiga due to injuries to Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen could be out for the rest of the season, sources have told ESPN. David Ramos/Getty Images

Keylor Navas, Loris Karius and former Barça player Jordi Masip are among the goalkeepers currently without a club who could sign immediately.

In the meantime, Peña will continue as No.1 ahead of Wednesday's visit from Getafe as Barça look to make it seven wins from seven at the start of the new campaign in LaLiga.

Peña, 25, has been at the club since 2012 and impressed on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray in 2022, earning a place in the first team squad as Ter Stegen's backup the following season.

Barça's third-choice goalkeeper is 20-year-old Ander Astralaga, while United States international Diego Kochen has also been regularly involved with first team training sessions and squads.

Kochen, 18, is sidelined with an injury, though, and is not expected back until after the October international break.