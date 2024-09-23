Manchester City midfielder Rodri will almost certainly miss the rest of the season after tests on Monday morning suggested he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee during Sunday's draw with Arsenal, a source told ESPN.

The source told ESPN that the Spain international is set for more tests but that everything points toward an ACL tear. He is likely to undergo surgery in Barcelona.

Rodri was substituted in the 21st minute of Sunday's clash after going down clutching the knee in what was his first start in the Premier League this season.

City scored a last-minute equaliser through John Stones to secure the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The result ensured that Pep Guardiola's team remained at the top of the table with 13 points from its first five games.

Rodri was voted the player of the tournament at Euro 2024 after playing a key role in Spain's triumph.

He is among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, and his injury will come as a significant blow to City, who are chasing their fifth successive Premier League title.

Last week, Rodri suggested that players are "close" to going on strike over concerns about their increasing workload.

The 28-year-old played 63 games for club and country last season in a campaign that didn't finish until the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

Rodri limped off during the first half of Manchester City's draw with Arsenal on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Asked whether the hectic schedule could lead to players going on strike, Rodri said: "I think we are close to that; it is easy to understand. I think it's something general. I think if you ask any player, he will say the same -- it is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever.

"I think it's the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think, but let's see.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but it's something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer."