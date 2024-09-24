Julien Laurens reacts to Pep Guardiola's "doubt" during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal and how it made the game so interesting. (1:18)

Victor Boniface and Nicolas Jackson maintained their goal-scoring starts to the season with impactful displays for Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea respectively, while Serhou Guirassy's first Borussia Dortmund goal proved to be a moment to forget as they were humbled by his former club VfB Stuttgart.

Nigeria striker Boniface's goals for Leverkusen in their 4-1 thumping of TSG Hoffenheim the previous week were somewhat overshadowed by his risqué goal celebration, as the Super Eagles striker dropped his shorts in homage to a Nigerian TikTok influencer.

Against VfL Wolfsburg, he ensured his goal-scoring -- rather than his post-goal antics -- secured the headlines.

Reigning champions Bayer haven't found the going easy in the German Bundesliga this term, with six goals shipped in their first three matches, and their undefeated streak ending at 462 days when they were defeated by RB Leipzig at the start of September.

They then appeared set for their second defeat of the campaign after twice falling behind at home to Wolfsburg, with the visitors holding a 3-2 lead at the break.

Leverkusen equalised soon after halftime, but only in the 93rd minute did they find a winner through Boniface, a 69th-minute substitute.

With Wolfsburg sitting deep having had Yannick Gerhardt red-carded in the 88th minute, Boniface picked out the ball, spun on the spot and, falling to the ground, swung a left-footed shot beyond Kamil Grabara.

"We knew how Wolfsburg would play, and what to expect," Boniface said after the match. "At halftime, we vowed to do it again because we really wanted to turn the game around for our fans. We managed that, and of course, we're very happy."

Bayer coach Xabi Alonso has work to do on his side's defence if they're to retain their domestic title, but the Spaniard can be confident that his attacking talents -- with Boniface now surely pushing for a starting spot -- can outgun anyone in the German top tier. Only five players in the Bundesliga have had more goal involvements than Boniface this season, with the striker either scoring or assisting every 66 minutes.

Boniface's international teammate Victor Osimhen is still waiting for his first goal at Galatasaray, but he made his presence felt again with a magnificent assist in the Istanbul derby victory at fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

Having set up a goal on his debut, before clambering into the stands to celebrate with his new adoring supporters, an inspired Osimhen played in Dries Mertens for Galatasaray's second goal as they triumphed 3-1 away.

In a moment of fine improvisation, Osimhen chested a fine pass from Yunus Akgün into the path of the advancing Belgian, who flicked home above Dominik Livakovic as this fearsome Gala attack develops a new dimension.

This was a bitter early defeat for Jose Mourinho and Youssef En-Nesyri at Fener, while Galatasaray fans will doubtless be delighted to see the burgeoning relationship and interplay between Osimhen and Mertens.

In Dortmund, last season's second-top scorer in the Bundesliga -- Guirassy -- has struggled to get started this term.

The Guinea international scored 28 in 28 matches for Stuttgart last season, behind only Harry Kane in the goal-scoring charts, and that record secured a high-profile switch to Borussia Dortmund during the offseason.

A knee injury delayed his prparation for the new campaign, and he made his BVB debut in the 4-2 victory over 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 on Sept. 13.

The game in Stuttgart on Sunday marked his second start for his new team, and an early return to the club that took him back to Germany in 2022.

The West African opened his account for Dortmund -- picking up the ball on the counter, holding off a defender and firing low beyond the goalkeeper in the 75th minute -- but this surely wasn't the first goal he wanted, as it represented scant consolation for Nuri Sahin's side as they were humbled 5-1 at the MHPArena.

Nonetheless, the rookie head coach will recognise that the 28-year-old still needs to fully establish himself as Dortmund's leading man for this new-look BVB side to truly take shape.

It was a good weekend for some of Senegal's top stars across Europe's major leagues, with Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye scoring in the English Premier League.

Jackson, despite the increased competition for attacking spots at Chelsea, retains his position as the line-leader for Enzo Maresca's side; and he continues to repay his manager's faith emphatically despite calls for Christopher Nkunku to replace him in the starting XI after the Frenchman's late winner against AFC Bournemouth.

The ex-Villarreal man, who scored 14 top-flight goals last term, took his tally to four in the Premier League this campaign with two goals in the latest victory at West Ham United.

Jackson has had a hand in six goals in five league games this season, and he showcased different elements of his skillset against the Hammers -- first reacting quickest to anticipate Jadon Sancho's quick free kick before netting beyond Alphonse Areola. The 23-year-old celebrated with some dance moves that appeared to be inspired to no small degree by his namesake Michael Jackson.

That set Chelsea on their way just four minutes into the context, and Jackson doubled the Blues' lead just over a quarter of an hour later with an uncharacteristically composed finish, prodding past Areola with the outside of his foot after meeting Moses Caicedo's through-ball.

"[I'm] growing higher with my teammates, they help me a lot and they have confidence in me," he told TNT Sports. "We keep going. This one is finished and next week we go onto another one. The most important thing is for the team to win. I am happy to play always. To fight for the team and the team to win is the most important thing."

Early in the second half, Jackson set up Cole Palmer -- exhibiting his intelligence and improving awareness of the England man's movement -- to complete a resounding victory that sent Chelsea up to fifth.

"Everybody knows [Jackson] is a top player, he needs to keep going," Palmer said. "The Chelsea fans and players rate him highly. We know what he's capable of."

Jackson's international teammate Ndiaye, meanwhile, opened his account for Everton with an excellent goal vs. Leicester City. He played a one-two with Ashley Young, cutting in from the left flank, evading a challenge, and sending the ball beyond Mads Hermansen, as Everton picked up their first point of the season.

"Obviously on a personal note, I was very happy to get the goal," Ndiaye told the club's official site. "Step by step, we're trying to pick up points, go in the right direction and start getting wins."

The goal was a fitting reward for Ndiaye's encouraging displays for the troubled Toffees, with the Senegal international one of the club's few bright lights this season.