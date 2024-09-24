Shaka Hislop says that Vinícius Júnior should at least speak to the Saudi Pro League and see what their offer is. (2:48)

Al Hilal forward Neymar has thrown his support behind Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup, saying the event there would be "very exciting for everyone."

FIFA is expected to rubber-stamp Saudi Arabia as host in an uncontested vote by the governing body's 211 member federations before the end of the year, with the Gulf nation the only candidate to enter the contest.

In a video shared by Al Hilal, Neymar, who joined the Saudi Pro League giants in August 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain, said: "Happy to see the World Cup here in Saudi Arabia. I think it will be a very exciting World Cup for everyone.

"People from all over the world will have a chance to learn more about Saudi culture, about the country, so it will be a great experience to be here with everyone ... They deserve this opportunity."

The 48-team tournament is expected to be held between November-December 2034.

Neymar, 32, is Brazil's all-time leading scorer and has played in three World Cups.

He is in the final stages of his recovery from an ACL injury that has kept him out since October 2023.