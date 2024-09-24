PSG reveal new Jordan third kit inspired by Edith Piaf

Open Extended Reactions

Very much leaving it late in the kit release stakes, Paris Saint-Germain have finally unveiled their third strip for the 2024-25 season -- a rinky, dinky and decidedly pink(y) little number.

Created in collaboration with the Jordan brand and inspired in part by "La Vie En Rose" ("Life In Pink"), one of most recognisable songs from legendary French singer and style icon Edith Piaf, the latest PSG kit features a blushing "rust pink" base with contrasting black trim.

The jersey also sees the club crest given a tonal overhaul with the pink-to-black gradient intended to somehow symbolise the connection between PSG's men's and women's teams. To that end, the shirt also forms part of Nike's "Together We Rise" campaign, which celebrates the continuing growth of the women's game.

Kit design scholars will also note the presence of the "Hechter stripe", albeit in stylised form, with PSG's emblematic vertical band running down the centre of the jersey. The stripe was the creation of former club president Daniel Hechter, the fashion designer who helped to craft the club's identity upon its formation in the mid-1970s.

While other clubs might opt for Latin mottos, inspiring quotes or momentous dates in their history, PSG have instead decided to print the address of their flagship club store -- "92 av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France" -- inside the back of the neck as a fitting testament to the rampant commercialism of modern football.

As with most of PSG's joint-efforts with the Jordan brand, the actual matchday attire forms just part of a much wider fashion and streetwear collection, all themed around the same pink hue. Indeed, the adjoining ensemble consists of training gear, tracksuits, t-shirts, hoodies, caps, winter parkas, pool sliders and even two pairs of custom rosy pink Nike sneakers.