Transfer Talk: Liverpool to extend Diaz deal; Salah, Trent wait

The transfer window might be shut across Europe's top five leagues, but the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Diaz set for new Liverpool contract

Liverpool are set to begin negotiations to extend Luis Diaz's contract until 2029, according to Ekrem Konur.

This stance has come due to the 27-year-old's impressive displays this season, which have also made him one of the most sought-after players across Europe.

While the Colombia international had to settle for coming off the bench during Liverpool's opening UEFA Champions League victory over AC Milan, he has certainly made a mark in the Premier League. His first returns of the season were a goal and assist against Brentford, which were followed by braces against Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth. In fact, only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Diaz has recorded so far this term.

Diaz initially joined Liverpool from FC Porto in January 2022 and has played a total of 104 matches for the club, recording 29 goals and 14 assists.

Liverpool will also have other contract situations to sort, with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah among those whose current deals are set to come to an end in the summer.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has begun the season in stellar form. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus will only move to sign Victor Osimhen -- currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli -- if Dusan Vlahovic leaves, reports Calciomercato, which adds that Lille striker Jonathan David is another option. In another report, Calciomercato says that Juve want to extend Vlahovic's contract until 2028 or 2029 with a salary of €10 million per year, although negotiations are at a standstill. Elsewhere, TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea have initiated new contact with Osimhen's entourage, as he is still top of the Blues' priority list as they look for a striker.

- Paris Saint-Germain have begun discussions with Achraf Hakimi to extend the right-back's contract until 2030, reports Ekrem Konur, with Les Parisiens keen to secure the 25-year-old's long-term future. Hakimi is open to lengthening his stay with PSG despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

- Barcelona have decided that Wojciech Szczesny is the goalkeeper they want to bring in to replace the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, reports Diario Sport, although the outlet adds that the 34-year-old must settle a clause that was agreed with Juventus when he decided to retire in the summer. The clause stated that Szczesny would have to pay a fee to Juve if he joined a top-level club within a certain period of time, with the amount said to not be high.

- Manchester United are considering a move RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, according to TEAMtalk. Sesko, 21, is said to have verbal agreement that he can leave the Bundesliga club in 2025, which has given the fallen Premier League giants hope of signing him.

- Udinese have reached an agreement to sign Oumar Solet, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old centre-back has been a free agent since leaving RB Salzburg earlier this month.