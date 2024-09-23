Adalberto Carrasquilla nets the game's only goal, and it's a beauty to give Houston all the points against Austin. (0:39)

It's Monday, and another week of MLS action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Our Power Rankings are derived from a combination of key season statistics (points per game, goal differential, expected goal differential), recent performance, the Opta computer ratings, and the observations of our writers.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in freefall? We've ranked all 29 clubs in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Inter Miami was outshot and outplayed for patches of its game against NYCFC at Yankee Stadium. Its quality broke through with Leo Campana's 31st club goal in the 75th minute, but James Sands knocked in a 95th-minute equalizer to call it a draw in the Bronx. Two draws in a row won't be celebrated by the league leaders. But with four games to go it has still got a six-point lead and one hand on the Shield.

Previous ranking: 2

Despite getting outshot at home against Orlando, the Crew came up with a 4-3 win on Saturday after defeating Toronto 2-0 midweek. With 56 points and a game in hand, the Crew seem best positioned to leapfrog Miami in the Shield race, should the Herons stumble. Circle your calendars: they go toe-to-toe on Oct. 2.

Previous ranking: 4

The Galaxy recovered from a 4-2 loss in Portland with a 4-2 win over Vancouver. That'll do. The West's top team has a seven-point lead on second-placed Real Salt Lake and is easily a postseason favorite as the playoffs loom.

play 1:06 Ricard Puig puts game out of reach for Galaxy late Ricard Puig puts the cherry on top of the Galaxy's win over the Whitecaps.

Previous ranking: 3

Cincy fell behind twice then equalized twice to take a point on the road in Nashville. The second-placed Eastern Conference team is undefeated in its last four games, but faces an interesting mix of opponents in the final four tests (LAFC, NYCFC, Orlando, Philly) as it looks to position themselves well in the playoffs.

Previous ranking: 5

LAFC may be focused on the US Open Cup Final (happening this Wednesday against SKC), but it has been dropping all kinds of points lately. With some key players resting, the team took a loss on the road in Frisco, keeping the squad winless in the regular season since it resumed late August. That said, LA is still one of the best teams in the league and could challenge for more trophies than the one on deck this Wednesday.

Previous ranking: 6

Houston is undefeated in its last five games with a 1-0 win over Austin FC. Coco Carrasquilla's amazing 83rd-minute bicycle kick off a corner sealed all three points on the road in Austin, as the Dynamo look ready to finish the year in some fierce form.

Previous ranking: 11

RSL concedes a lot, but scores a lot too. It conceded five goals in its past two games (and four goals the game before that). But it also scored six, walking away with a 3-2 win and a 3-3 draw. Saturday's draw will be disappointing after fumbling the two-goal lead. Good news for defensive woes, though: as the team looks to position itself well for the playoffs, the remaining fixtures look favorable.

Previous ranking: 7

Colorado took a hit against SKC in the midweek (4-1 on the road after Alan Pulido and Erik Thommy both scored braces), but recovered at the weekend with a 2-0 win over Toronto at home. Reggie Cannon opened the scoring with his first goal for the Rapids, and his first MLS goal since 2019. Sitting third in the West with four games to go, Colorado's season remains one of the biggest success stories of the year.

Previous ranking: 12

The fans gave league-leaders Miami a real Bronx welcome on Saturday. The Pigeons then held them off for most of the match, while out-shooting and often out-producing the visitors. Some quality from Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Campana broke through for the initial lead. But New York scooped a point with Sands' 95th-minute equalizer -- his first MLS goal. That's a quality Saturday for the New Yorkers.

play 0:24 James Sands' 95th-minute header earns point for NYCFC vs. Inter Miami Lionel Messi's Inter Miami thought they had clinched a 1-0 win on the road until James Sands' header in the dying seconds.

Previous ranking: 9

Orlando put up a valiant fight in a 4-3 loss to Columbus at home and were a bit unlucky not to get more from the loss. It outshot the Crew and nearly doubled its xG. Sometimes, that's just how it goes.

Previous ranking: 13

Portland's form has been solid this past week. A 4-2 win against the Galaxy is a big result, and 3-3 against RSL after trailing 2-0 early will do just fine, too.

Previous ranking: 8

There are worse teams to lose to than the Galaxy ... Much worse. Especially when you're resting players for a midweek battle with Toronto for the Canadian Championship final.

Previous ranking: 10

A draw against the league's worst team will grate the Sounders as it slipped to sixth in the West, fumbling points that would have helped its playoff positioning.

Previous ranking: 14

The Loons are currently sitting just inside the playoff positions in the Western Conference. Minnesota has got a five-point lead on FC Dallas, but every remaining point counts. With a 2-0 win over SKC, it has got three wins from its past four games but faces a tough run of opponents in the final three (Colorado, RSL, Vancouver).

Previous ranking: 17

Charlotte cruised to a resounding 4-0 win over a floundering Revolution after dropping three points to Orlando midweek. Dean Smith's North Carolinian success-story seems well-positioned to make the playoffs. But the side will jockey for a favorable postseason advantage with four games to go (and Miami next on deck).

Previous ranking: 15

The Red Bulls can't stop drawing games. A 2-2 draw against Atlanta is the 14th draw of the season. This one comes via a wild 97th-minute equalizer. It isn't always pretty, but the team has got a way of pulling things off.

Previous ranking: 18

Philadelphia might just sneak into the playoffs if it keeps playing like it did Sunday night. A 4-0 win against D.C. United marks its second-straight win, with nine goals scored in their past two games. Making the playoffs won't be easy, though: Atlanta, Orlando, Columbus, then Cincinnati await.

play 0:48 Dániel Gazdag grabs his brace to give the Union a 4-0 lead Dániel Gazdag scores his second goal of the game to give the Philadelphia Union a 4-0 lead.

Previous ranking: 21

After winning its first game since June 22 last Saturday, Nashville beat Chicago midweek and drew with FC Cincinnati at the weekend. That brings BJ Callaghan's new team to two wins and a draw from the last three games. Making the playoffs would be a scramble, but the team has got a surmountable schedule up next if it can keep up the newfound form.

Previous ranking: 16

Some late-game heroics nearly secured much-needed three points for Atlanta at Red Bull Arena. Brad Guzan made a big save to stop Elias Manoel's 87th-minute penalty. Then Edwin Mosquera came off the bench to score a stunning stoppage-time goal, claiming a 2-1 lead. But Manoel's 97th-minute revenge means United go home with just a point, still sitting short of the playoff positions.

Previous ranking: 19

Toronto did well against Austin last Saturday. But it was 2-0 against Columbus and then 2-0 vs. Colorado in the two games since. With the hold on a playoff spot precarious, Toronto has got a mixed bag of final games: Chicago (should win), Red Bulls (wildcard), Miami (yikes).

Previous ranking: 22

Dallas beat a rotated LAFC 3-1 on Saturday evening. That's a respectable result, despite LAFC's erratic form, and the three points are essential to its hopes of making the playoffs. Dallas is now just one spot shy of the playoff positions, but Minnesota has a five-point advantage just above.

play 0:43 Logan Farrington's goal puts Dallas 3-0 up Logan Farrington puts the game out of reach with a goal to put Dallas 3-0 up on LAFC.

Previous ranking: 28

Braces from Alan Pulido brace and Erik Thommy saw SKC to a shock 4-1 win over Colorado midweek, before losing to Minnesota on Saturday night. No two ways around it: the only glory possible for SKC this season is on the line this Wednesday night, as it faces LAFC in the Open Cup final.

Previous ranking: 20

There's a congested pack of teams trying to scrape their way into the Eastern Conference playoffs. DC could pull it off, but losing 4-0 to the ninth place Philadelphia Union isn't a convincing way to make your case.

Previous ranking: 25

Austin became the latest team to nick points from LAFC when it drew with them 1-1 on Wednesday evening. It then followed up by out-shooting but losing to Houston on Saturday evening at home, letting momentum slip through its hands as it prepares for a formidable final run of games.

Previous ranking: 26

A draw and a win in the past two games are good results, but Montréal came up against poor teams (New England then Chicago, respectively). Silver lining: it didn't lose to the Revs 5-0 this time ... a massive turnaround from Aug. 24.

Previous ranking: 23

It beat San Jose on Saturday but hey, who hasn't? With four games to go, last year's darling debutantes will almost definitely finish 2024 short of a post-season berth.

Previous ranking: 24

Chicago has three games left to battle with the Revs for the distinct glory of not finishing last in the East. Unfortunately, New England has two games in hand. And despite the win last Saturday, Chicago looks out for the count.

Previous ranking: 27

It's hard to fathom that a few short years ago, this same team was setting the single-season points record on its way to the Shield. New England drew with Montreal in midweek but were smothered by Charlotte 4-0 Saturday night. It's a miserable season for the Revs.

Previous ranking: 29

The Earthquakes' journey to the wooden spoon continued with a draw against Seattle and loss to STL this past week. The spoon is almost certainly headed to San Jose. But the team has pulled off some interesting results en route.