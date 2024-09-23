Open Extended Reactions

After a long summer off, top-flight women's football returned to England and France at the weekend and there was plenty to talk about, from Arsenal's engaging 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Women's Super League (WSL), to Barcelona's less-than-comfortable win over Sevilla in Spain's Liga F. There were debuts galore; some spectacular, like Kiko Seike's hat trick in Brighton & Hove Albion's drubbing of Everton; some not, like Crystal Palace's disaster in their first-ever WSL game against Tottenham Hotspur.

In France, Lyon's defence was left questioned after an all-too-exciting 6-2 win over Fleury, while Paris Saint-Germain recovered from a midweek Champions League loss to flex their muscles over Montpellier. Serie A's third matchweek finally brought a win for champions Roma when they faced new-look Como, Juventus left it late against Lazio, and the Milan derby saw the spoils shared between Inter and AC.

Here, our experts react to the biggest moments in European women's soccer.

Arsenal vs. Man City a great advert for WSL

Manchester City's highly anticipated WSL opener against Arsenal was the perfect showcase for the league (which you can stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S. this season) as the 2024-25 season kicked off. Two teams who will likely be battling for the title at the end of the season attracted fans in large numbers -- 40,818 at the Emirates -- while Vivianne Miedema's return to face her former club for the first time added extra drama to an already tense encounter.

The game lived up to the hype, finishing 2-2, with both teams displaying why the WSL is considered one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Arsenal took 16 shots, while City responded with 15, and it was end-to-end entertainment at times, with the Gunners missing three clear-cut chances when through on goal.

Arsenal took the lead through Frida Maanum's early effort and could have gone 2-0 up as Stina Blackstenius missed after rounding the goalkeeper, but Miedema cancelled that out with a deflected shot that went in just before half-time. Then, following Jessica Park's stunning goal for City, Beth Mead equalised for Arsenal to share the points. But fans were kept on their toes until the final whistle as Laia Codina needed to make a last-ditch tackle to stop Bunny Shaw from grabbing a late winner.

With intense, title-defining games like this expected throughout the season, fans can anticipate eight months of thrilling football in the WSL. While the draw was a fair result, the high-stakes clash set the tone for an exciting campaign and served as a fantastic advert for the league. -- Emily Keogh

Beth Mead celebrates scoring the equaliser for Arsenal against Manchester City. Alan Walter - Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Chelsea start new era with a win, but need time

All eyes were on Sonia Bompastor as she took charge of Chelsea for her first WSL game against Aston Villa on Friday night.

There has been a sense of expectation that Bompastor, with her impressive managerial pedigree at Lyon, would smoothly step into Emma Hayes' shoes and continue Chelsea's dominant reign without missing a beat. Indeed, many have predicted that she would seamlessly pick up from where Hayes left off, given her experience in winning domestic titles in France and the Champions League both as a player and manager.

However, the reality has proved more complex. Despite securing a 1-0 win, the narrow scoreline and unsteady second-half performance indicated that they are a team in transition. While Bompastor's expertise is unquestionable, it is evident that Chelsea need time to fully adjust to her leadership.

Transitioning from one manager to another can present challenges, and it may take a while for Chelsea to recapture the consistent dominance they displayed last season. Nonetheless, with a manager of Bompastor's calibre at the helm, fans can remain optimistic about the future, even if the road to reclaiming their peak form is not as straightforward as initially expected. -- EK