England star Harry Kane has become a shareholder in German-British oats company 3Bears.

The porridge-producing Munich-based company was founded in 2016, and they have announced a new deal with Kane where he becomes a shareholder and "new face of the brand," according to a company spokesperson.

Kane will help with various projects, develop his own product line and is in regular contact with the company's directors on everything from daily business matters through to marketing activations.

"As an athlete, breakfast is the most important meal for me and of course I pay a lot of attention to what I eat, and what my family eats too," Kane said. "When I discovered 3Bears, I was deeply impressed by how they take oatmeal to a new level."

He featured in a new advert for the company where he arrives for his first day, complete with football-shaped mug.

Prolific striker Kane is in his second season with Bayern Munich, and captained England to the final of the recent European Championship.

Kane was substituted in the closing stages of Bayern's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday with an ankle injury, meaning he faces a race to be fit for Wednesday's Champions League game at Aston Villa.