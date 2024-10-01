Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League. (0:58)

Manchester United won their appeal against Bruno Fernandes' red card during the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

Fernandes was sent off for a challenge on James Maddison in the first half.

The United captain appeared to slip as he closed Maddison down before throwing out a leg and catching the Spurs midfielder.

Referee Chris Kavanagh showed Fernandes a straight red card, and the decision was supported by VAR John Brooks.

But after United lodged an appeal on Monday, the FA confirmed that they have overturned the decision.

Fernandes will avoid a suspension and will be available for United's next three Premier League games against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

An FA statement issued on Tuesday read: "Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United's next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal."

United manager Erik ten Hag said the red card "changed the game" against Tottenham despite watching the visitors dominate even before Fernandes' dismissal.

Fernandes was incensed by the decision and claimed Maddison himself said it wasn't a sending-off.

"I think in the eyes of everyone, you can see that is never a red card, because if this is a red card I think we have to look at many other incidents," Fernandes said.

"I had many incidents when I get kicked and everything, and I've never seen something so quick coming off as a red card. I just think it's never a red card."