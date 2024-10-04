Phil Parkinson, Max Cleworth, Wayne Jones and Shaun Harvey talk about the presence of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham. (2:08)

Wrexham midfielder George Evans is expected to miss an extended period after suffering ligament damage in his ankle during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Stevenage.

Evans left the pitch shortly before half-time and did not return for the second half. He is now looking at being sidelined for "months," according to Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.

Evans joined Wrexham from Championship side Millwall in September of 2023. He has played 175 minutes while making six appearances during Wrexham's 5-2-2 start to the season that sees them tied for second place in the third-tier League One behind Birmingham.

The news was better for centre-back Max Cleworth, who also suffered damage to his ankle ligaments in last Saturday's draw against Leyton Orient.

"It's such bad news for George. He's got bad ankle ligament damage and he's going to have an operation on Tuesday," Parkinson said.

"Until that operation happens we won't know a definitive timescale on it, but it's a lot more serious than Max's injury.

"It's such a blow for George, he'd just got himself really up to speed, got himself back in the picture.

"It was a nothing incident, strange really. He tried to carry on and his ligaments just gave way. All we can do is get the operation done as quickly as possible and give him the best rehab going forward.

"It's going to be months with George. What we've been told is that when the surgeon looks inside he'll understand the extent of the damage more, so we don't want to put a timescale on it."

Parkinson said the team is waiting for the swelling to subside on Cleworth's ankle but that his injury is "certainly not as serious" as Evans'.

There is a chance the team could regain the services of midfielder Ollie Rathbone for Saturday's home game against Northampton Town. Rathbone has been sidelined by a thigh issue but has returned to training.

Wingback Jacob Mendy has been called up to Gambia's national squad for the team's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Madagascar in Morocco. The first game is Oct. 11 in Casablanca, with the second scheduled for three days later in El Jadida.

Mendy has three international caps for Gambia, including at the last Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Information from Field Level Media contributed to this report.