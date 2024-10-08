Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has been named the England Men's Player of the Year for 2023-24, the English Football Association announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old finished ahead of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who finished second and third, respectively, in voting from England supporters.

Palmer has made an instant impact for his national team after making his debut in November 2023 and scored on his first start against Bosnia and Herzegovina in May of this year.

Despite not starting a game in the competition, Palmer scored England's goal in their 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and also set up Ollie Watkins' winner in the semifinal against the Netherlands.

The former Manchester City player has also been in fine form for his club, scoring 22 Premier League goals last season and six goals in seven games to start this campaign.

Cole Palmer won England Men's Player of the Year award ahead of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Palmer is currently with the England squad preparing for UEFA Nations League matches against Greece at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.

England captain Harry Kane did not train with the team on Tuesday, doing an individualised training session indoors instead. The Bayern Munich striker injured his right leg during a 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend, but the club said he does not have a structural injury.

If Kane is not fit to start, it could open the door for Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke.

The 27-year-old has had to wait seven years since his one previous appearance for England but has been included in interim manager Lee Carsley's squad for the October matchups.

"I think over the years, when I do see it [the shirt], I've always thought 'When I get back there and win more caps for my country ...'" said Solanke, whose England debut in 2017 was a friendly against Brazil. "Having something like that on the wall is definitely extra motivation.

"I didn't think it wouldn't come around," he added after England's training session on Tuesday at St. George's Park. "[I had to] just keep playing well and scoring goals, and I always believed that I would get back here. That was my mindset. I'm thankful to be back here now, and hopefully I can stay here."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.