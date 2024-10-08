Open Extended Reactions

Legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from soccer Tuesday at a special event at Barcelona.

The Spanish player and Barcelona icon won 38 trophies for club and country -- including the 2010 World Cup, when he scored the deciding goal in extra time -- four UEFA Champions League titles and two UEFA European Championships.

"I never thought this day would arrive," Iniesta said. "I never imagined it. All the tears over the last few days are not tears of sadness, though, but of emotion, of pride."

He appeared in 674 total competitions for Barcelona and was a key part of the 2008-2012 period that is often seen as the best spell in club history -- the club won two Champions League titles and three straight league championships. Iniesta also made 131 appearances for Spain's senior national team, helping the country win back-to-back European Championships as well as a World Cup in the middle.

Athletes from around the sports world reacted to Iniesta's retirement, including former teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Former teammates

Lionel Messi's tribute to Andrés Iniesta on his Instagram story following Iniesta's retirement:



"One of the most magical teammates and the ones I enjoyed playing with the most. The ball will miss you and so will all of us. I always wish you the best, you are a phenomenon." 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aump2bWRC0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 8, 2024

Sports world

Iniesta, your football will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/bjrCf6GBIJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 8, 2024

Andrés Iniesta, thanks for the memories! ♾️ pic.twitter.com/lgAuJv92AI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 8, 2024

Official Announcement: Andrés Iniesta retires.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 8, 2024