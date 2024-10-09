Transfer Talk: Spurs label Romero 'untouchable' amid Real links

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Spurs wary of Madrid's Romero interest

Tottenham Hotspur consider Cristian Romero "untouchable" amid reports of a release clause in his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite speculation over €65 million clause in the 26-year-old's contract, Spurs reportedly have no intention of moving the centre-back on after resisting interest from a number of top clubs over the summer.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as the LaLiga giants explore options to reinforce their defence but, with Romero contracted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to issue a "hands off" warning to any potential suitors.

Romero has played a pivotal role in north London where he is in line to make his 100th Premier League appearance later this season, having starred 89 times for Spurs across a four-year spell since joining from Serie A side Atalanta for a fee of around £42m in September 2020.

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero is reportedly a transfer target of Real Madrid. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on the contract situation of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández, reports Calciomercato. It is believed that the Serie A club remain keen on signing him to a new deal at the San Siro, but there has been little progress regarding talks, with the 27-year-old's representatives waiting to discuss his future with the Rossoneri.

- Arsenal are lining up a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Team Talk. The Gunners are reported to be "very keen" on the 21-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United. It is reported that he would want to be guaranteed regular first team minutes if he was to leave the Red Bull Arena.

- The latest club to join the race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is Real Madrid, reports Sport. Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is reported to be keen on strengthening his defence in January, and they are considering a move that would see the 28-year-old join his compatriot Antonio Rüdiger in the heart of the defence. Tah is also on the radar of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

- Galatasaray aren't preparing an approach for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala, says Rudy Galetti. Despite being linked with the Turkish Super Lig club, it is said that they "appreciate his qualities," but there are currently no plans to make an attempt to land him. Dybala, 30, has made seven appearances for the Giallorossi this season, scoring his first goal of the campaign during last month's 3-0 league victory over Udinese.

- No talks have taken place between Marseille and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, according to RMC Sport. Previous reports have indicated that the 31-year-old, who is set to return to training with the Bianconeri in January, has been in talks with the Ligue 1 side, but the latest indicates that clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS remain at the front of the queue for his signature.