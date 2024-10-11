England vs Finland: Key details, how to watch, team news

Craig Burley wonders if Lee Carsley's "gung ho" approach in the 2-1 loss to Greece will hinder his chances of securing the full-time role as England coach. (2:15)

England travel to Finland on Sunday for interim manager Lee Carsley's fourth game in charge, and perhaps his most important yet.

Carlsey was dealt his first blow as England boss on Thursday as his side fell to Greece following a last-gasp goal in stoppage time. It has left England in second place in Group B2 of the UEFA Nations League and now needing a victory over Finland to re-capture the positive momentum that Carsley built during his opening games.

Here's everything you need to know.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET)

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Referee: Giorgi Kruashvili

VAR: Benoît Millot

How to watch:

The game will be shown live on ITV and ITVX in the UK. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.

Team news:

Despite fielding a strong side against Greece on Thursday, England have still been beset by some key injuries, most notably to winger Bukayo Saka and forward Harry Kane.

Saka limped off early in the second half at Wembley, and Carsley confirmed afterwards that the Arsenal star would undergo tests.

England suffered a 2-1 defeat against Greece on Thursday and will be looking to rebound. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"He's being assessed," he said. "Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, I think you could see he felt something in his leg."

Meanwhile, Kane was not fit enough to play a part after picking up an injury to his right leg last weekend while playing for Bayern Munich. It meant the captain's armband was given to defender John Stones, and it remains to be seen if Kane will feature in Finland.

The striker was replaced up front by Jude Bellingham -- one of the more audacious selection decisions Carsley has made during his brief tenure so far -- and saw Ollie Watkins and uncapped Dominic Solanke appear from the bench.

England had already had to do without Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, who were all originally selected but withdrew earlier this week through injury.

Form guide

The defeat against Greece was England's fourth this calendar year following friendly losses to Brazil and Iceland, as well as the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The last time England lost five games in a single year was 1998, meaning their next games will be a case of continuing to instil Carsley's new style of play as well as keeping any further losses at bay.

However, judging by Finland's form, anything but a victory would be deemed a serious surprise.

The country have lost all three of their Nations League games so far, including a 2-0 defeat at Wembley last month. In fact, their only victory this year came in a 2-1 triumph over Estonia.

Carlsey will be hoping to avoid any more blemishes on his England record -- although how many games he has remaining under his stewardship remains in question.

He is the favourite to be the next permanent coach, but he will only definitely be in charge for England's final three UEFA Nations League contests, ending with the Republic of Ireland on Nov. 17.