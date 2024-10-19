Open Extended Reactions

Bukayo Saka picked up an injury with England during the recent international break. Getty

Bukayo Saka has not been included in the Arsenal squad for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old had picked up a hamstring injury during England's game against Greece in the international break and returned early to Arsenal for further treatment.

Saka has started every game for Arsenal this season in all competitions and has 10 goal contributions in 10 appearances.

Raheem Sterling has come into the Arsenal starting lineup in place of Saka, with new signing Mikel Merino also making his first start for the club.