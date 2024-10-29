Mark Ogden says Manchester United want Sporting boss Rúben Amorim as their Erik ten Hag successor, and they hope to have him in before facing Chelsea on Sunday. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Sporting CP coach Rúben Amorim has acknowledged Manchester United's interest in making him the Premier League club's new manager but insisted he had not yet decided whether to make the move to Old Trafford.

The deal moved closer earlier on Tuesday with the Portuguese club informing the country's financial regulator that United had confirmed their willingness to pay Amorim's €10 million ($10.79m) release clause.

Sources have told ESPN that United are determined to seal a deal for the highly-rated coach to replace Erik ten Hag before Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Speaking after his team's 3-1 win against Nacional in the Taca da Liga on Tuesday night, Amorim would not be drawn on whether Sporting's Primeira Liga game against Estreia Armadora on Friday would be his last with the club.

"There was the club's statement and it's the only thing that exists at the moment," he said. "There is an interest from Manchester United. But it has to be my choice. Until everything is decided, we won't be creating noise. I have nothing to say. I will take on whatever I want to do, as I always have.

"There is a club that is interested and has contacted the club and is willing to pay the release clause. That I cannot control. We will see what happens in the next few days. My focus tomorrow is to prepare for Friday's game against Estreia Armadora.

"Nobody knows if it's a farewell game, if there will be a farewell game, it's something that hasn't been decided yet, so let's analyze the game. Once I have made a decision I will come out and explain my decision. But everything has to be defined.

"As the club statement said, it will be my decision. But saying half things now doesn't seem the best thing."

Asked how good his English is, Amorim replied: "It's rudimentary."

Ruben Amorim has been head coach of Sporting CP since March 2020. David Martins/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Due to their listing on the stock market, Portuguese champions Sporting have an obligation to inform the CMVM -- Portugal's financial regulator -- of any significant impact on the club's business and they released a statement outlining United's offer for Amorim.

The statement to the CMVM said: "Sporting comes, under the terms and for the purpose of fulfilling the information obligation arising from the provisions of Article 17.º of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, inform the market in the following terms: "1. Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Rúben Amorim, and the Board of Directors of Sporting SAD referred to the terms and conditions provided for in the employment contract in force between the Company and the coach, specifically for the respective termination clause and for the amount of Euro 10,000,000.00;

"2. Manchester United FC expressed interest in paying Sporting SAD the amount of said clause."

United remain aware of other complicating issues such as a mandatory notice period, sources told ESPN, but are confident a deal can be reached.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, hired as assistant manager to Ten Hag during the summer, has been named as interim head coach by United until a permanent appointment is made and the former United and Real Madrid forward will be in charge for the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

However, it is likely that the Leicester game will be Van Nistelrooy's only fixture in charge if talks with Sporting and Amorim continue to move at pace.

Ten Hag was sacked on Tuesday following Man United's 2-1 loss to West Ham that left them 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim has guided Sporting to two league titles since arriving at the club from Braga in 2020. Prior to Amorim's appointment, Sporting had endured a 19-year wait to end their title drought.

The former Portugal midfielder was considered by Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and West Ham for their vacant managerial roles last season before committing his future to Sporting at the end of last season.

However, reports in Portugal have said that Sporting are now preparing for Amorim's departure this week by lining up the club's B-team coach João Pereira to take charge for the rest of the season.

Amorim has drawn praise for his time at Sporting from United captain Bruno Fernandes.

"Since coach Amorim arrived to Sporting they became one of the teams that play better and most consistent football. I think the signings have been right, and they are in a very good moment. They've won last year and this season have started leading in the standings. It's a very well-prepared team," he said at a news conference with Portugal earlier this month.

"Regarding Mr. Amorim, I spoke about him several times and I said that at this moment he is well prepared because it is not easy to win titles at Sporting. Sporting was 20 years without winning trophies. Mr. Amorim came and won two and that proves his work has been good.

"Now, if he will be able to do the same in England or Spain or anywhere else? We'll never know until he gets there but I'm sure that Mr. Amorim qualities are there in everyone's eyes."

Information from ESPN's Adriana Garcia contributed to this report.