Manchester City are not planning on getting involved in the pursuit for Rúben Amorim, a source has told ESPN, leaving Manchester United with a clear run as they negotiate with Sporting CP for the Portuguese coach.

Amorim has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked by United on Monday.

There have been suggestions that the 39-year-old may wait to see if City make their own proposal after hiring Sporting director of football Hugo Viana to replace Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season.

However, a City source has told ESPN that their preference is for Pep Guardiola to extend his contract beyond the end of the season and that Amorim is not a top candidate to become the next manager even if there is a vacancy in the summer.

Amorim, according to the source, has admirers at the Etihad Stadium after a successful spell in charge of Sporting, but his style of play does not suit the way that City want to play.

Guardiola's first team and City's academy teams usually play in a 4-3-3 system. Amorim's preferred tactical set-up is a three-man defence in a 3-4-3 system.

It leaves United with a clear run to appoint Amorim as they continue to negotiate with Sporting. A source has told ESPN that his release clause is around £10 million ($12.9m).

United also hold an interest in Thomas Frank, but the release clause in his Brentford contract is nearly double that of Amorim's, according to a source.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed caretaker manager at Old Trafford in the wake of Ten Hag's dismissal.

He's set to take charge of the Carabao cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday, but it is not clear whether he will be required to lead the team against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.