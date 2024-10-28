The "ESPN FC" crew discuss whether Rúben Amorim is the right manager to turn Manchester United's season around following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. (2:35)

Ruben Amorim has emerged as the leading contender to take over from Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, a source has told ESPN.

The Sporting CP coach is aware of the interest, according to the source, as is his club, with United attempting to move quickly to name a new permanent manager after appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as the caretaker.

Ten Hag was sacked Monday following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday. United would have to pay a fee of around £10 million to release Amorim from his contract at Sporting Lisbon, a source has told ESPN.

The source added that United have also enquired about the availability of Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Frank's release clause at the Gtech Community Stadium is nearly double that of Amorim.

Amorim had been linked with the Liverpool job before Arne Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the summer and held talks with West Ham before they appointed Julen Lopetegui.

The 39-year-old former Portugal international has been in charge at Sporting Lisbon since 2020. He won the Portuguese title in 2021 and 2024 despite fierce competition from FC Porto and Benfica.

Amorim has also been linked with Manchester City after Sporting Lisbon director of football Hugo Viana agreed to succeed City counterpart Txiki Begiristain at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Speaking on Monday, Amorim was coy about links with the United job.

"I was already expecting this question and obviously I'm not going to talk about the future, because otherwise I'll always have to comment," he said. "I'm very proud to be Sporting coach, that's all."

Frank also held a news conference on Monday and was equally tight-lipped about the interest from Old Trafford.

"It's a very delicate question," Frank said. "I have a responsibility to Brentford, the club and the fans. I've said many, many times I'm very happy here; I think it's one of the best clubs in the world.

"What happens in the future, who knows? But I'm very, very happy here."