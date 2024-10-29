Alejandro Moreno says Jose Mourinho getting sent off helped Man United settle into their game vs. Fenerbahce in the Europa League. (0:45)

Jose Mourinho believes he is not getting the same treatment by UEFA as other coaches ever since the 2023 Europa League final.

While in charge of Roma, Mourinho was last year hit with a four-match touchline ban by European football's governing body for verbally abusing referee Anthony Taylor following his team's painful defeat on penalties to Sevilla in the Europa League final in Budapest.

"The feeling is, I am in trouble in Europe," Mourinho told Sky Sports in an interview released Tuesday. "I lost a final in a way that I still don't accept, and since then I feel it.

"I don't want to have special treatment, I want to have honest treatment. Just that. So if I do something wrong punish and pay, but if I do nothing wrong leave me in peace, but it's getting difficult.

"Since that Budapest final it's getting difficult."

Mourinho, now at the helm of Fenerbahce, was shown a straight red card in last week's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League.

He was handed his marching orders after a heated dispute with the referee when his side were denied an appeal for a penalty.

"I deserve to be [treated] like everybody else," Mourinho said.

"On the pitch it doesn't matter if you are Lionel Messi or playing your first match. The rules are the same for Messi and the young kid. And for coaches it's the same thing.

"It doesn't matter if you are Carlo Ancelotti or a young coach just starting. Ancelotti has to behave the same way as the young kid has to behave.

"That's what I want for myself, and that's what I am not getting."

Mourinho said after the game against United that his next job will have to be at an English club not involved in UEFA competition.

However, the former Chelsea manager has clarified his comments.

"I made a joke," he said. "I'm never going to a team fighting relegation. I will never go.

"I get upset, and I'm not in the period of my career to get upset. I'm in the period of my career to be happy all the time and at this moment playing in European competitions, I am getting upset all the time.

"But I'm not going to fight relegation. It's too hard! Honestly, I believe that has to be the hardest thing. It's more difficult than playing for titles.

"It has to be very hard emotionally, because it's something that changes lives. "I think it's brave guys that do it."

The former Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham manager said he would still welcome a return to the Premier League, although not for at least a couple of years.

"London is home, so one day I have to be back, unless no one wants me. But one day I would like to go back.

"But don't get me wrong, and let's make it very very clear, for the next two years, this season and next, no one will take me from Fenerbahce."