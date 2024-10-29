Open Extended Reactions

NWSL veteran forward Sydney Leroux agreed to a new three-year contract through 2027 with Angel City FC, the club confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Leroux, 34, joined Angel City midway through the club's inaugural 2022 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season after being traded from the Orlando Pride. She has been in the NWSL since the league started in 2013.

"The older I get, the more my role changes," Leroux told ESPN. "I feel like I really pushed through this year. I was able to show myself that I can still do this. I was thinking about retiring. And my kids want me to play. I'm doing this for them, and I'm doing this for me. I want to end somewhere that I started, and this is it."

"My career will definitely end in LA."

Throughout the 2024 regular season, Leroux has scored seven goals in 24 matches, the most in her NWSL career since she netted eight times during her time with Orlando. Over the last two years with Angel City, Leroux has scored 10 goals and added two assists in 2,513 minutes played in 42 total matches across competitions.

Throughout the course of her 12-season NWSL career, Leroux has a total of 48 goals in 160 regular-season match appearances. She currently holds the eighth spot on the NWSL all-time scoring list.

In her first season with ACFC, Leroux only played 182 minutes in three games before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. She returned to the field in June 2023, scoring her first goal for the club in the 88th minute against the Chicago Red Stars.

"As a seasoned professional and U.S. Women's National Team icon, Sydney has been pivotal in driving the growth of the league and bringing unforgettable moments to our fans during her time at Angel City," technical director Mark Wilson said in a statement provided to ESPN. "We are thrilled she will continue her career with Angel City as we continue to lay the foundation for a sustainable and successful team for season to come."

Prior to joining Angel City, Leroux spent four years with the Orlando Pride, following her time with Kansas City, Western New York, Seattle and Boston. In the NWSL's inaugural season, Leroux made history when she scored her first NWSL goal with the Boston Breakers and the league's first-ever hat trick.

"I can't believe it. I'm really happy that they [ACFC] believes in me still. I feel like I still have a lot to give," Leroux said. "Help out wherever I can. I love working with the younger players and that's been a highlight of this year for me. We have an amazing group."

In addition to being a staple of the NWSL, Leroux made a name for herself with the United States from 2011-2017. Leroux has 35 international goals with Team USA. In 2012, Leroux helped lead the national team to a gold medal at the London Olympics. Three years later, in 2015, she was on the team that won the Women's World Cup.

Leroux was chosen first overall in the 2012 Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) draft by the Atlanta Beat, after an illustrious collegiate career at UCLA from 2008-2011.

"I think it was really important just to be somewhere for a while and know you're going to be there for a while," Leroux said. "I've been moving all over the place all my life, so it's nice to be home. I went to UCLA so this is my home. It's really nice to feel like you're at home."

Leroux spent one season in the WPSL before joining the NWSL.