USWNT player ratings: Girma a perfect 10 in Argentina win

The United States women's national team wrapped up a busy window on Wednesday in Louisville, beating Argentina 3-0 thanks to a brace from Naomi Girma and an own goal from Albiceleste defender Aldana Cometti.

While the win marks the USWNT's third-straight friendly featuring three goals -- ending the window with nine total -- Emma Hayes' side kept their first clean sheet of the window with Amanda Haught in net, after conceding two goals in their two friendlies against Iceland.

With the final weekend of NWSL action looming this weekend, U.S. manager Hayes utilized ample player rotations, providing rest to the team's go-to starters and providing key experience to multiple emerging talents.

Wednesday's starting XI featured three international debuts, as well as two players collecting their first USWNT start. Jaedyn Shaw was the only player to remain in the XI from Sunday.

Manager rating (scale of 1-10)

Emma Hayes, 8 -- Hayes, who won the Ballon d'Or for Women's Coach of the Year on Monday, fielded a vastly rotated lineup in Louisville. The English boss gets high marks for getting looks for new players, and keeping them focused on drilling patterns of play as she builds this program for the future.

USWNT Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best; 5 = average)

GK Amanda Haught, 8 -- It was a deserved debut for 25-year-old Utah Royals keeper Haught, though she didn't have much to do. She completed eight passes and clocked a save in the first half.

DF Alyssa Malonson, 8 -- The Bay FC left-back was one of three players to clock her international debut against Argentina. She did well and assisted Girma's second-half strike.

DF Naomi Girma, 10 -- Girma is one of the best players in the world right now and was the star of the night in Louisville. The center-back headed home her first international goal in the 37th minute, before going on to force Argentina's own goal that made it 2-0 in the 44th. The 24-year-old then headed home a second goal in the 49th minute.

Naomi Girma was in fine form as the USWNT smashed Argentina 3-0 in Louisville on Wednesday. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

DF Eva Gaetino, 7 -- The Paris Saint-Germain defender was the third player to make her debut in Louisville on Wednesday, marking the first time in 23 years that three or more USWNT players started their debuts together. Gaetino was solid next to Girma, winning a few key duels and providing reliable passing from the backline.

DF Hailie Mace, 7 -- Mace did well at right-back as she returned to the USWNT starting XI, collecting her third career start, but her first in two years. Mace won most (8/10) of her duels and provided some key tackles as well.

MF Hal Hershfelt, 8 -- Hershfelt got her first start on Wednesday after debuting in Austin, and did well in the single pivot as she went the full 90.

MF Rose Lavelle, 9 -- Lavelle captained her third USWNT match and was honored for reaching 100 caps over the summer. The Gotham FC star was typically deft in the midfield and did a great job on set-piece duty, setting up a few dangerous free kicks before sending in the ball that led to Girma's first goal.

MF Lindsey Horan, 8 -- Horan provided some crisp line-cutting passes as she floated about, attempting to break through Argentina's low block.

FW Emma Sears, 7 -- Sears provided big bursts of energy and pace on the right wing, beating defenders on the dribble and firing off multiple balls into the box. The Racing Louisville rookie rounded out an impressive first USWNT window with another strong performance on home turf.

FW Jaedyn Shaw, 8 -- Shaw looked dangerous nearly every time she touched the ball as she operated again as the No. 9 for the USWNT. She had a few sweet passes that could have been assists if the chance was finished.

FW Ashley Sanchez, 7 -- Playing wide on the left, Sanchez wasn't deployed in her typical position but did well in her role, firing off a few shots that forced saves from Argentina's keeper.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

MF Korbin Albert, 7 -- Albert replaced Lavelle just after the half and was busy in the midfield.

DF Emily Fox, 7 -- The Arsenal right-back replaced Mace in the 61st minute.

FW Mallory Swanson, 7 -- Swanson replaced Horan in the 61st minute.

DF Casey Krueger, 7 -- Krueger replaced Malonson at left-back in the 70th minute and provided added veteran presence in the final minutes as the team collected their first clean sheet of the window.

DF Emily Sams, 7 -- The Orlando Pride defender came in for Gaetino in the 70th minute, putting in a solid 20 minutes to round out the match.