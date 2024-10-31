Pep Guardiola hails the longevity of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when talking about Ballon d'Or's not won by Xavi and Iniesta. (0:51)

Lionel Messi acknowledged he has reinvented his style of play since joining Inter Miami CF in order to adapt to Major League Soccer in the closing stretch of his career.

Messi, 37, joined Miami as a free agent in July 2023.

"I've changed my style of play because of the moment, the situation and my age," he told Fabrizio Romano for the 433 app. "I am adapting a little bit to everything. I started reinventing myself and adapting to the league, which for me was new. I felt very comfortable from the beginning."

Messi made an immediate impact on the South Florida team, scoring just minutes into his debut against Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup tournament before going on to propel the club to the title.

Despite guiding the club to its first piece of silverware, Miami struggled during the 2023 MLS regular season. The team concluded the campaign in 14th place on the Eastern Conference table to miss the playoffs entirely and leave Messi yearning for more.

The team has been radically improved this year, winning the MLS Supporters' Shield with a record regular-season points total. Messi is one of five finalists for the MLS MVP award and led the league in total goal contributions, with 20 goals and 16 assists, despite playing only 19 of 34 games.

Now, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner insists, the team's sights are set on lifting the MLS Cup.

"To build a club you need to win titles," he said. "The club was coming off a bad year in MLS [in 2023] and a little bit after my arrival we won Leagues Cup, the first trophy for the club.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to its first MLS Supporters' Shield this season. CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

"It was extraordinary for us, and now we are eager to play these playoffs and hopefully be able to win the MLS Cup. On the personal level and most importantly for the club that has done so much for it to happen."

Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 2-1 at Chase Stadium in the first match of the round one best-of-three playoff series to head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday with the chance to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Messi, though, said there is plenty of room for improvement to avoid the "silly mistakes" that may cost Miami the opportunity to clinch MLS Cup.

"We've made a lot of mistakes that we can avoid, because many times they were silly mistakes to put it nicely," he said. "That cannot happen during the playoffs, because the mistakes can cost you and get you eliminated.

"We have to be stronger than ever, and take advantage of the advantages we have. I think we are one of the favorites [to win MLS Cup] but there are teams that will be difficult rivals. They won't give us anything but the other teams respect us the way we respect them."

With the 2024 MLS season coming to a close and the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the Argentina star has faced repeated questions about his future and previously suggested that the end of his career is near. The forward has one more year remaining in his contract for Inter Miami, after signing through the end of the 2025 MLS season.

"I don't know [if I will play in the 2026 World Cup], they ask me a lot, especially in Argentina," he said. "I hope to finish this year well, and start the year having a good preseason, which I didn't have last year due to all the trips we had.

"From there, I will see how I am doing and feeling. We are close, but at the same time it's a lot of time and anything can happen in football. I don't think, simply living the day to day without thinking beyond."

The 2026 World Cup is set to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada with matches at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Messi played and won the 2024 Copa América final with Argentina.