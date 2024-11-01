Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that he doesn't talk to Virgil van Dijk about his contract situation.

Van Dijk is into the last months of his contract at Anfield and will be free to leave the club as a free agent if an extension isn't agreed. Speaking after their draw with Arsenal last weekend, the Liverpool captain said he was calm about the situation and put off talks about his future until later in the season.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's futures at the club also lie in balance, with both players yet to sign extensions on their contracts that expire at the end of the season.

However, Slot remains unfazed by the situation as the trio's performances on the field haven't been impacted.

Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are part of a backline that has conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season and Salah's six goals and five assists in the league have fired Liverpool into second-place.

Virgil van Dijk could potentially leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"Contract situation becomes a problem if players don't perform as well as they are now," Slot said at a news conference on Friday.

"At the moment all three are in good place, performing really really well. There are ongoing discussion with the people Virgil says he has to talk to, and that's not me as you know. I talk to him about other things.

"Virgil is completely right that he doesn't know what his future is if he hasn't signed the contract yet."

Meanwhile, Slot confirmed that Alisson and Diogo Jota will miss Saturday's clash against Brighton.

"[I've] said it already a few times, always difficult to tell you exactly when they are ready as last phase of recovery can be a few days later or less.

"Let's see if they [Alisson and Jota] can join us after the international break.

"[Federico] Chiesa is not back before the international break. We are hoping he can do things in the international break then join us."