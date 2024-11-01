The ESPN FC crew discuss Tottenham's win over Manchester City and whether they can go all the way in the Carabao Cup. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed defender Micky van de Ven has suffered a hamstring strain and will return only after the November international break.

The Netherlands international picked up the injury early into Tottenham's midweek win against Manchester City and left the pitch looking visibly distraught.

"The main one, is Micky, he has sort of strained his hamstring. It's not too serious, but probably after the international break for him," Postecoglou told a news conference on Friday.

"He was really looking forward to the game, so he was emotional. At least it's not a bad one like last time that kept him out for quite a while."

The injury means Van de Ven will miss Spurs' games against Aston Villa and Ipswich Town in the Premier League, as well as their clash against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

However, Spurs were provided a boost by Son-Heung-Min's return to training after an injury layoff that has seen him miss their last three games.

"Sonny has trained today, so if he gets through training tomorrow he should be okay," Postecoglou said.