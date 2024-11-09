Open Extended Reactions

Barbra Banda scored two goals and the Orlando Pride opened the National Women's Soccer League playoffs on Friday night with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars.

Haley McCutcheon and Marta also scored for the Pride, who won a playoff game for the first time in franchise history. They will face the winner of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Current and the North Carolina Courage in the semifinals.

"I'm looking forward to the next game, and more goals in the next game," Banda said.

After missing the playoffs for the past five seasons, the Pride finished atop the standings and won the NWSL Shield for the best regular season record. Orlando (18-2-6) had a league-record 60 points and Banda had a team-high 13 goals.

The Red Stars (10-14-2) finished in eighth in the standings to secure the final playoff spot. They ended the regular season on a three-game skid.

McCutcheon scored on a header in the 26th minute, her first goal of the season.

Barbra Banda's two first half goals led the Orlando Pride to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL quarterfinals. Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Banda outraced a pair of defenders and placed her shot just left of Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to put the Pride up 2-0 in the 39th. The goal came just moments after Orlando's Summer Yates was subbed out with an injury and replaced by Adriana.

Banda displayed her speed again on her second goal in first-half stoppage time. Former NBA star Grant Hill, who is part of the Pride's ownership group, cheered the goal from the stands.

Marta converted a penalty in the 56th minute to make it 4-0.

Jameese Joseph scored about three minutes later for the Red Stars.

The Pride's only other playoff appearance was a 4-1 loss to the Portland Thorns in 2017.