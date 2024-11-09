Recap how Pep Guardiola lost a fourth straight game for the first time in his managerial career in Man City's loss to Brighton. (0:51)

Pep Guardiola is enduring the worst statistical run of his managerial career after Manchester City lost their fourth straight game on Saturday.

Brighton came from behind to beat the English champions 2-1 in the Premier League for City's worst streak since Guardiola took charge in 2016.

City haven't lost four games in a row in all competitions since 2006 -- two years before the Abu Dhabi takeover of the club.

Guardiola has never lost four straight matches anywhere in his illustrious managerial career. In his time at Bayern Munich, Guardiola's team lost three straight games after a penalty-shootout defeat in the 2014-15 season.

"I will reflect in these 10 days. Clear our heads, players come back fit, this is the target," Guardiola told reporters.

"We try to analyse how we perform -- four in a row. OK. The question is how we are playing. The level we're playing is really good in certain moments, but we are not able to continue."

Erling Haaland put City in front in the 23rd minute with his league-leading 12th goal of the campaign, but Brighton fought back as Joao Pedro equalized in the 78th and set up Matt O'Riley for the winner in the 83rd on his Premier League debut.

Second-placed City stayed two points behind Liverpool, who hosted Aston Villa later.

Guardiola's team's losing run started at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, before a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth in the league and a 4-1 loss at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday, when City also took the lead but fell apart in the second half.

