Rodri has said he has no problem with Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid after they boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony, as the Manchester City and Spain midfielder picked up the 2024 men's award.

Madrid's delegation decided to skip the event -- organised by France Football and UEFA in Paris on Oct. 28 -- as they suspected favourite Vinícius would miss out on the prize.

It emerged that Rodri received 41 points more than the Brazil international in voting by a panel of 100 international journalists, with Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal finishing third and fourth in the poll.

"Why would it hurt me [that Vinícius wasn't there]?" Rodri -- who is out of action with a long-term ACL injury picked up in September -- said in an interview with COPE radio on Monday.

"It was my moment, to enjoy with my family. The last thing I'd be thinking about is people who weren't there, and didn't want to participate."

Rodri was a key part of Manchester City's Premier League title win last season and Spain's victory at Euro 2024, while Vinícius helped Madrid land a LaLiga and Champions League double.

"I love that people vote what they feel. It's someone's opinion," Rodri said. "I respect Vinícius hugely, and Real Madrid, and anyone who knows me knows it ... I'd vote for Carvajal, and Vinícius too. Maybe Carvajal second."

Rodri played for Villarreal and Atlético Madrid before joining City in 2019.

He has been linked with a return to LaLiga with Real Madrid, despite having a contract in Manchester which runs until 2027.

"[Renewing my contract] isn't my priority now," he told COPE. "I want to recover [from my injury] and we'll see ... I like to live in the present, I'm very happy there [at City], it's been my home since I arrived in England.

"It doesn't make sense to close any doors. But I feel very comfortable there."