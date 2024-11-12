Gab & Juls discuss Real Madrid's injury woes after Éder Militão was stretchered off with an ACL injury. (1:17)

Getafe forward Borja Mayoral has thanked fans for their support -- and his partner admitted the couple are "in shock" -- after a fire at their home in Madrid.

Firefighters attended the blaze at the house in Pozuelo de Alarcón, a town to the west of the city of Madrid, on Monday afternoon.

"As you've read in various media, I had a problem at home today," Mayoral posted on X. "Luckily, my family and I are fine and it was all just a scare. Thank you very much for your messages of concern."

"A lot of you have been asking what happened," Mayoral's partner Flavia Natalini posted in an Instagram Story. "We're still in shock, but we're all OK and that's what's important. Thank you everyone."

Natalini shared photos of the damage caused by the fire, as well as thanking the firefighters.

"What can I say about you? You're heroes!" she wrote.

Borja Mayoral was the top-scoring Spaniard in LaLiga last season. Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

The news agency EFE reported that the fire had broken out in one of the two-story building's bedrooms.

It started at around 2.30 p.m., EFE reported, with nobody inside the house at the time.

Mayoral collected an award on Monday from the newspaper Marca as the top-scoring Spaniard in LaLiga last season.

The forward is a Real Madrid youth academy product, who has played for VfL Wolfsburg, Levante and Roma.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in March this year, having scored a career-best 15 league goals for Getafe.

He returned to action last month, and has one goal in five LaLiga games this campaign.