Man United vs Bodo/Glimt: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Julien Laurens explains the big decisions Ruben Amorim will have to make after his Manchester United debut ended in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town. (1:37)

Laurens: Amorim got more questions than answers from Ipswich draw (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has taken charge of his first Premier League match as head coach of Manchester United, but now it is time for his first European night. United face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday in what could be an important game should they hope to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

United find themselves in 15th place after one win in four games, meaning they are only two points clear of 25th -- the highest place to be knocked out in the league phase.

Amorim's first game as United boss saw him rely on his trusted 3-4-3 system, with Amad Diallo making an instant impact from right-wing back and Diogo Dalot slotting in the opposite side during the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. He is expected to use the same system on Thursday, too.

Bodo/Glimt are three places above United in 12th. They earned a famous 3-2 victory over Portuguese giants Porto in the first gameweek despite being reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute when Isak Dybvik Määttä was sent off.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. GMT (3:30 p.m. ET)

Venue: Old Trafford

Ref: Lawrence Visser

VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo

How to watch:

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and Paramount+ in the United States. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.

Stats:

Stats to be provided by ESPN's Stats and Information Group.

Team news:

Man United

Leny Yoro, D, foot, DOUBT

Lisandro Martínez, D, back, DOUBT

Harry Maguire, D, calf, OUT, estimated return date unknown

Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT, estimated return date unknown

Toby Collyer, M, muscle, DOUBT

Manchester United drew away at Ipswich Town on Sunday in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Expected lineups:

Man United

GK: André Onana

CB: Noussair Mazraoui, CB: Matthijs de Ligt, CB: Jonny Evans

RWB: Amad Diallo CM: Manuel Ugarte, CM: Kobbie Mainoo, LWB: Diogo Dalot

AM: Bruno Fernandes, AM: Mason Mount

ST: Rasmus Højlund

play 0:53 Amorim: Man United will suffer for a long time Ruben Amorim reflects on his first game as Man United manager after a 1-1 draw against Ipswich.

Bodo/Glimt

GK: Nikita Khaikin

RB: Fredrik Sjøvold, CB: Odin Lurås Bjørtuft, CB: Villads Nielsen, LB: Fredrik André Bjørkan

RM: Håkon Evjen, CM: Patrick Berg, LM: Ulrik Saltnes

RW: Isak Dybvik Määttä, ST: Kasper Høgh, LW: Jens Petter Hauge

Latest news and analysis:

Ed Sheeran sorry for Amorim interview blunder

Musician Ed Sheeran apologised to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim after gatecrashing his post-match interview after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Amorim: United set for long period of suffering

Rúben Amorim said Manchester United will have to "suffer for a long period" before his methods help the club enjoy success again.

Ipswich vs Man United: VAR stopped by fire alarm

VAR was temporarily suspended during Manchester United's clash at Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday after a fire alarm sounded at its Stockley Park control centre.