VAR was temporarily suspended during Manchester United's clash at Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday after a fire alarm sounded at its Stockley Park control centre.

TV cameras showed referee Anthony Taylor speaking to the teams' captains, with the Premier League confirming the discussion was to inform them that VAR had been stopped.

It meant Taylor and his assistants Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn had to make do without help from VAR, although the service resumed without seeming to impact the game.

United scored their fastest goal of the season in Rúben Amorim's first game in charge with Marcus Rashford putting the visitors ahead after 81 seconds, but the conceded shortly before the end of the first half and settled for a 1-1 draw.

Information from ESPN's Dale Johnson contributed to this report.