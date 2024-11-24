Open Extended Reactions

Rúben Amorim was made to wait just 81 seconds for the first goal of his tenure as Manchester United manager when Marcus Rashford opened the scoring against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Stats and Information Group (SIG), it was the fastest goal that United have scored this season in all competitions, but the visitors conceded to Ipswich shortly before the end of the first half as Amorim's new side was held to a draw at Portman Road.

Amorim opted for his trusted three-at-the-back system and it paid dividends almost immediately, with makeshift right-back Amad Diallo bursting down the touchline before firing a cross at the near post which Rashford superbly dispatched.

It was also the fastest goal of Rashford's career -- his previous mark came in a game for England against Australia in 2016.

However, the forward has a history of making positive starts under new managers. In December 2018, he scored just three minutes into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's debut in the United dugout.