Musician Ed Sheeran has apologised to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim after gatecrashing his post-match interview after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Amorim was being interviewed on Sky Sports after the match at Portman Road when Sheeran interrupted to speak with pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Sheeran has faced criticism on social media after the incident, and took to Instagram to apologise to the United boss.

Ed Sheeran has apologised to Ruben Amorim. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

"Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn't actually realise he was being interviewed at the time, was popping in to say hi and bye to Jamie," Sheeran said.

"[Obviously] feel a bit of a b------ but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved x."

Sheeran, who is fan of Ipswich and has a minority stake in the club, is also the front of shirt sponsor for the club.

He was on hand to watch as Kieran McKenna's side came from behind to earn a point against United in Amorim's first match in charge after taking over from Erik ten Hag.

Amorim's first game at Old Trafford comes against FK Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, while Ipswich travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.