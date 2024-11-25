Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Chelsea battle for Isak

Luis Miguel Echegaray wants to see more from Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee following Man United's 1-1 draw with Ipswich town in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge. (1:54)

Marcus Rashford found the net for Manchester United on Sunday and could find himself at a new club if Paris Saint-Germain get their way, while Chelsea will rival Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. Join us for the latest transfer news, Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Alexander Isak has impressed in the Premier League for Newcastle. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea will battle cross-city rivals Arsenal for the signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and have "made enquiries" about bringing the 25-year-old to west London, according to TEAMtalk. The Sweden international is reported to have doubts about his future at St James' Park and, in particular, he's growing increasingly frustrated by not being involved in the UEFA Champions League. Newcastle are keen to fend off interest from other clubs by offering their attacking talisman a lucrative new contract, but Chelsea reportedly believe a £115m offer could lure the striker to Stamford Bridge.

- Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is unhappy with his squad's attacking options and is planning a move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in January, according to TEAMtalk. PSG and Rashford's representatives met in the summer and could meet again before January, though the Old Trafford hierarchy are adamant that the 27-year-old isn't available. Rashford scored after just 90 seconds as United drew 1-1 away at Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge on Sunday, though new boss has been heavily linked with a move for former charge Viktor Gyökeres.

- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move for AFC Bournemouth's in-form defender Illia Zabarnyi, according to Football Insider. Zabarnyi, 22, has been ever-present for the Cherries under boss Andoni Iraola and has shone on the south coast this season. Guardiola has been impressed with the centre-back, and his age, talent and experience appear to be the perfect fix for a Man City defence that has leaked 10 goals in the last three matches in all competitions.

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has already hit 20 goals this season, six shy of his total tally of 26 last year, and his form has prompted a one-year contract extension, according to Sport. The Poland international, 36, is in the last year of his contract but is showing little sign of slowing down, and the Blaugrana are moving quick to tie him down beyond the end of the current campaign.

- Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder star Martín Zubimendi, says Marca. Manchester City and Liverpool have shown interest in the Spain international at his €60m release clause, but Madrid need a replacement for Toni Kroos and are willing to sign a proven LaLiga star.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Mark Ogden explores PSG's interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford to Paris Saint-Germain is a transfer rumour that never goes away, but while there was substance to the French club's interest in the past, there is practically zero chance of the Manchester United forward leaving Old Trafford in January. And, even if he did, PSG are unlikely to be his destination. By signing a new £325,000-a-week five-year contract at United in 2023, Rashford effectively ended the prospect of a move for the next three to four years. Why? Because his huge salary, and the transfer fee United could command because of the length of Rashford's contract, would put him beyond the reaches of anyone but the world's richest clubs. PSG occupied that billing until recently, but the French champions have turned away from signing expensive superstars in favour of targeting the best young prospects in Europe. Rashford is now 27 and struggling to recapture the form he showed as a youngster. He has lost his England place and is not guaranteed a starting spot at United, so no top club would be prepared to finance a large bid to sign him anytime soon. Indeed, sources have told ESPN that United had no genuine interest from rival clubs last summer and he signed his new deal at a time when there was also a lack of teams wanting to take him away from Old Trafford. So United and Rashford are stuck with each other until he becomes a more affordable proposition for teams wanting to sign him. The onus will now be on new coach Ruben Amorim to revive Rashford's career in order for United to get value for money and perhaps re-inflate his potential transfer fee.

OTHER RUMORS

- Injured Manchester City midfielder Rodri is not in Real Madrid's plans as he "does not fit into the future strategy" of the club. (Marca)

- Manchester United are firming up plans to sign Sporting CP forward Geovani Quenda in the summer. The 17-year-old winger is also a target of PSG and could be signed for around €60m, despite a release clause of €100m in his contract. (A Bola)

- Borussia Dortmund are leading a host of clubs -- including Juventus, Roma, West Ham and Crystal Palace -- in looking to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid forward Arda Guler is set to leave on loan in January and Arsenal, Aston Villa, AC Milan and Juventus are keen to sign the 19-year-old. (Caught Offside)

- Everton are working on a deal to sign Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 50 appearances. (Football Insider)

- Juventus will reinforce their defensive line in January, after they lost defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending knee injuries, according to football director Cristiano Giuntoli. (Sky Italia)

- Nottingham Forest full-back Ola Aina is in talks over a new contract, with his current terms expiring in the summer. (Athletic)

- New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has told the club to re-sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. (Caught Offside)

- Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney is planning to make a move for Liverpool's 18-year-old striker Jayden Danns. (Sun)

- Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has barely played for the club, despite their injury crisis, and is keen to go out on loan. West Ham are monitoring him. (Football Insider)