Steve Nicol expects Leicester City to turn to a manager with less Premier League experience after sacking Steve Cooper. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Leicester City have parted ways with manager Steve Cooper, the Premier League club confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The 44-year-old took over at King Power Stadium in the summer and leaves the club in 16th place in the Premier League after 12 games. He also led Leicester to the Carabao Cup round of 16, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

Cooper's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 loss to Chelsea, who are managed by his predecessor, Enzo Maresca.

"Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club," the team said in a statement. "Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future."

The club said that first-team coach Ben Dawson and coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes will oversee training until they find a new manager.

Leicester began the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, but failed to record a win in their opening six league games.

Successive victories over Bournemouth and Southampton last month had eased the pressure somewhat before three defeats in their last four games led to Cooper's downfall.

A stoppage-time penalty from Jordan Ayew in Saturday's game at home to Chelsea gave them hope of snatching a draw, but another loss proved too much for the club.

Leicester's next game is at Brentford on Saturday.

Cooper is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season after Man United fired Erik ten Hag last month.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.