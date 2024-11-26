Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham explains why lost his smile when playing for England after defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. (2:36)

Jude Bellingham has admitted he felt like "a scapegoat" after England's Euro 2024 final defeat last summer, but said "the smile is back" with the national team.

Real Madrid star Bellingham, 21, impressed in England's Nations League games in October and November under interim head coach Lee Carsley, after the resignation of former boss Gareth Southgate.

Thomas Tuchel is now set to take charge of England from January 2025, and -- speaking ahead of Madrid's Champions League game at Liverpool on Wednesday -- Bellingham revealed that he was unhappy with some aspects of how the media covered the Euro 2024 campaign.

"I lost my smile because I felt I was a bit mistreated, compared to what I contributed," Bellingham told his pre-match a news conference. "I felt a bit of a scapegoat. I hadn't lost my smile in a Madrid shirt. I'm the luckiest lad in the world. It was more to do with how I was treated off the back of the Euros. But the smile is back."

"I felt like I contributed some big moments [with England] and it felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me, especially the days after the final," Bellingham added.

"It wasn't a nice feeling. A big criticism was that I didn't speak to the media, it was reported I felt like I'm above it. But I had some personal things going on. I had journalists visit my family, my grandparents. I think that crosses the line of respect, I took that personally and decided to focus on my football. It was personal to me, and I decided to keep my mouth shut."

Bellingham's performances for his club have also been scrutinised so far this season, although the midfielder has now scored in Madrid's last two matches in LaLiga.

Jude Bellingham has said he felt like a scapegoat after the Euros. Visionhaus/Getty Images

His role in the Madrid team has changed since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, with Bellingham now playing in a more withdrawn role.

"I've filled in in positions, to make sacrifices, just like others have," Bellingham said. "I know where I'm most effective, I've relayed that to the coach [Carlo Ancelotti]... but if I'm put in a position, it's my responsibility to do well to the best of my ability."

Mbappé has also had some problems adapting to life at Madrid, with two goals in his last eight games.

"It's like any adaptation, players leave, great players have arrived," Bellingham said. "Kylian gets a lot of criticism, and it's a bit over the top for me. I see him in training, and I know he's only going to get better."

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who ESPN has reported is a top target for Madrid, will miss Wednesday's game at Anfield through injury.

"He's a Liverpool player," Bellingham said, when asked about the reports. "It's disrespectful to come to his home today and with the game tomorrow, and say something that could be misconstrued. He's a good mate of mine... We'll see what happens."

Vinícius Júnior won't be available against Liverpool after picking up an injury playing 90 minutes against Leganés on Sunday, and Ancelotti reacted angrily to suggestions he could have rested the Brazilian ahead of the trip to Anfield.

"I listen to a lot of advice, but I've had 1300 games, I've picked 1300 teams and I've made 4000 substitutions," Ancelotti said. "Nobody here can give me advice in that sense."