Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet to discuss the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Barcelona still have Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in their future transfer plans. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contract is due to expire next summer, with Real Madrid keen on signing him as a free agent. Carl Recine/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool and Real Madrid "have a date over Trent Alexander-Arnold," Marca reports. The England right-back's future will be discussed when club representatives meet for lunch ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League game at Anfield. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to part with the 26-year-old in January, with Madrid in urgent need of defensive reinforcements. Alexander-Arnold has featured in all but one of Liverpool's 12 Premier League matches so far this season.

- Barcelona remain interested in a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to Sport. The club are reported to still be in contact with the representatives of the 22-year-old Spain international, but it is said that they will only make a formal approach for his signature if he makes his intentions of leaving his current side clear, with the Blaugrana keen to avoid a lengthy transfer saga. Williams registered the assist in the 1-0 league victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

- A battle between three Premier League sides could take place for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, reports Teamtalk. Liverpool, as well as both Manchester clubs are reported to be at the front of the queue for the 25-year-old, but it is said that the Serie A club would only be willing to move him on in January if they receive a "monster" offer. The Brazilian scored in La Dea's 3-1 win over Parma on Saturday, and he is believed to be keen on making the switch to England's top flight.

- Barcelona have internally discussed a potential move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, reports Mundo Deportivo. While the Blaugrana are said to not have approached the 32-year-old's representatives, they are looking at an approach should he become available to sign as a free transfer, though there are initial concerns about whether he would be a strong fit for their squad due to playing in the same position as Lamine Yamal.

- Chelsea have no intention of parting ways with right-back Reece James, reports Ben Jacobs. Despite reports suggesting that the Blues were open to offloading the 24-year-old, it is said that they are "wide of the mark", with James still considered an "integral" part of manager Enzo Maresca's squad. He recently missed the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday after sustaining a new hamstring injury.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland looks at whether Real Madrid could make a January move for Trent Alexander-Arnold happen:

Real Madrid need a right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the world's best, and he's out of contract at Liverpool next summer. Of course Madrid are interested. The question is: has Trent definitively decided not to extend at Anfield? And if so, is there any chance of getting a deal done in January? Madrid's needs are urgent. First-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is out for the season -- and anyway, he's not getting any younger at 32 -- and back-up Lucas Vazquez isn't reliable enough. Midfielder Federico Valverde filled in against Leganés on Sunday, and might do the same in Wednesday's Champions League game. ESPN has reported that Alexander-Arnold is Madrid's No. 1 target in the position, but that was originally with an eye to a free transfer next summer, a formula the club used to bring in stars like Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, and hope to repeat with Bayern's Alphonso Davies, too. Their defensive injury crisis has brought matters to a head, but there are serious doubts about whether title-chasing Liverpool would be willing to let Alexander-Arnold leave in the upcoming transfer window, even if it meant securing a transfer fee. Alexander-Arnold is a very different kind of right-back to Carvajal, but that's no bad thing. Carvajal may be 32, but remains an important player in the dressing room, and there'd presumably be some overlap between the two players for a season or two. That would allow coach Carlo Ancelotti -- or his successor -- to alternate, depending on the opposition. And Trent's range of passing, line-breaking ability and set-piece prowess would go some way to helping make up for the loss of Toni Kroos last summer, too.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United sent scouts to watch Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, Geovany Quenda and Pedro Gonçalves as Amorim's former club took on Arsenal on Tuesday night. (Daily Mail)

- Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel is on the radar of VfB Stuttgart, who are exploring a potential loan move for the 19-year-old in January. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Multiple clubs in Europe including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Ajax defender Devyne Rensch. (Ekrem Konur)

- Barcelona, Tottenham, Roma, Napoli & Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Brighton & Hove Albion could loan out Paraguay international attacking midfielder Julio Enciso, with all seven of his appearances so far this season coming from the bench. (BBC Sport)

- Former Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is ahead of Graham Potter and David Moyes in the running to be appointed Leicester City's new manager. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United have a serious interest in Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (SportMediaset)

- Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui is being monitored by Arsenal. (Calciomercato)

- Chelsea are considering a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi. (talkSPORT)

- Several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Barcelona are optimistic of reaching an agreement over a new contract with midfielder Pedri following positive recent talks. (Mundo Deportivo)

- A move for Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is being considered by Rangers. (Teamtalk)

- Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard is closing in on a return to management with Championship club Coventry City. (Sky Sports)

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to move midfielder Renato Sanches on in January, with Benfica not planning to make his loan permanent. (Calciomercato)

- Sevilla are considering recalling left-back Valentin Barco from his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion. (Fabrizio Romano)