Inter Miami confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool, Barcelona and Argentina defender Javier Mascherano as coach through the 2027 MLS season. It will be his first managerial job in club football.

He replaces Gerardo Martino, who announced his departure last week due to "personal reasons" after a year-and-a-half with the Herons. Mascherano will begin his stint with Miami upon the receipt of his work documentation.

"To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of," Mascherano said. "I was drawn to the organization's undeniable ambition and the infrastructure it has to support it."

"I'm looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments."

Mascherano arrives in South Florida after leading the Argentina under-20 squad for the past three years. He coached the team through the 2021 U20 World Cup, reaching the round of 16 and the 2024 Summer Olympics, where they lost 1-0 to France in the quarterfinals.

Javier Mascherano had been head coach of Argentina's under-20s since December 2021. Alex Avila/Jam Media/Getty Images

Despite Mascherano's limited managerial experience, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas revealed the team searched for a winner either as a player or coach who could "manage a roster with unlimited potential."

"Experience in MLS would be good, but I don't think it's the principal criteria. I think it's more about how you manage the roster with unlimited potential," Mas said.

The team's co-owner also looked for a coach who had familiarity with star forward Lionel Messi, even asking him for advice during the managerial search.

"I spoke to Leo on Saturday after he and Tata spoke. I asked him what is important to you and what is important to get the best of our roster. How do we improve? Leo shared with me his thoughts, not dissimilar to what I explained," Mas said.

"Without a doubt a familiarity with Leo and the other stars is an advantage in every aspect. I want Leo to feel comfortable with the new trainer and coach. We went out and spearheaded that. Leo gave me what I asked him, which is input. But that was his involvement and engagement with me."

Mascherano and Messi played together for eight seasons at Barcelona, winning the 2011 and 2015 Champions League and five LaLiga trophies. They also regularly played for the Argentina national team together, winning the 2008 gold medal at the Olympics.

He'll assume the role of coach through the preseason before debuting for the 2025 MLS campaign.