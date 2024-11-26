Barbra Banda can't hide her excitement after Orlando Pride's NWSL Championship win and her award for final MVP. (0:58)

Star Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala has not been named in Nigeria's squad to face France on Saturday Nov. 30, as she takes time to renew her documentation in the USA.

Forward Oshoala, who helped expansion side Bay FC to the NWSL playoffs where they were stopped by the Washington Spirit, has been left out for "logistical reasons" according to stand-in coach Justin Madugu.

"Asisat Oshoala remains an integral part of the Super Falcons and an invaluable player in our squad," he said. "Her absence is purely due to logistical reasons and not a reflection of her talent or importance to the team.

"Unfortunately, her (USA) visa and work permit expired and she is in the process of renewing them. Until these are finalised, she is unable to join us for the friendly in France."

Oshoala Is expected to return to the side soon, says Madugu: "Asisat's contribution to the team is immense and we look forward to welcoming her back once her situation is sorted."

Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala won't face France on the weekend after USA visa issues prevented her inclusion. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Also missing from the squad is captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who is out due to injury. However, there are returns for a slew of players who missed last month's double friendly games against Algeria.

One month after making her return to the field from injury, defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been recalled. Plumptre had been out for six months following surgery to her right foot, and missed Nigeria's Olympic Games campaign as a result.

But she returned in October to help Al-Ittihad to a 1-0 win over Al-Ula in October and will be a welcome addition to the Falcons rearguard.

Also returning are Michele Alozie of Houston Dash, Everton Ladies' Toni Payne, Ifeoma Onumonu, who now plays for French side Montpellier FC, and Juventus forward Jennifer Echegini.

Nigeria are looking to use these friendlies as part of their squad refresh process, and have included two players who took part at this year's FIFA under 20 World Cup, namely Rafiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo.

There are also some new faces in goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi from Rivers Angels, and Adoo Yina, Sikiratu Isah and Rachael Unachukwu, all from Nasarawa Amazons in the Nigeria domestic league.

Les Bleues are taking the game as part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland in the summer.

The Super Falcons, in addition to blooding some new faces in the squad, are taking it as another test ahead of the 2025 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next summer. Nigeria are pooled with Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in Group B.

SUPER FALCONS SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lioness, England); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey)

Midfielders: Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Blessing Nkor (Pyramids FC, Egypt); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa (Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa (Spain); Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens)